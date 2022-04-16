Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.