Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Grand Island, with forecast models showing 29 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT.