Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Grand Island, with forecast models showing 29 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
