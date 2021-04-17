Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
This evening in Grand Island: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Grand Island area…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The Grand Island area should…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 d…
This evening in Grand Island: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahe…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Snow may mix in. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic dro…
This evening in Grand Island: Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Folks in the Grand Island area…
Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 d…