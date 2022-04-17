Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
