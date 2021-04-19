Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.