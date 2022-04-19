Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in Grand Island, with winds reaching 30 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.