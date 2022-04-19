 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in Grand Island, with winds reaching 30 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts