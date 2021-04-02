Today's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a mi…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. It should be…
Grand Island will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 …
Grand Island's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It sho…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear. Low 26F. NNE winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 6…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy early, then mostly cloudy and windy overnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher…
This evening in Grand Island: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Hig…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
This evening in Grand Island: Clear. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Islan…