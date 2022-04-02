Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 2, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

