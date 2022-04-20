Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

