Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.