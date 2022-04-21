 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Today's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

