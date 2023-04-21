Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
