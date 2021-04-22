Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
