Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Grand Island, with forecast models showing 29 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until FRI 6:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
