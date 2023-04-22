Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.