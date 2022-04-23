Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 23, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 30 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

