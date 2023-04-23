Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.