Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

