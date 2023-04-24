It will be a warm day in Grand Island. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 3:00 AM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.