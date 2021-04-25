 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Grand Island. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

