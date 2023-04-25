Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
