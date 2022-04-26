Today's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
