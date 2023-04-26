Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Not much going on during the day, but showers and storms are likely Friday evening with a cold front. Damaging wind and hail are expected in s…
Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
It will be a warm day in Grand Island. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…