Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

