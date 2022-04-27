Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The threat of damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes is still present across central Nebraska tonight. Severe storms could return Saturday afternoon for eastern Nebraska. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon and evening in eastern Nebraska. Threat going up for Friday
Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out today, but the threat for severe weather looks even greater for Friday evening. See when and where severe storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
While the severe threat looks greatest in the central part of the state Friday evening, severe storms are still possible for some Saturday evening as well. Here's everything you need to know.
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
A cyclone is a general term for a weather system in which winds rotate inwardly to an area of low atmospheric pressure.
Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Windy and partly cloudy early. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds later at night. Low near 35F. Win…
Today's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix…