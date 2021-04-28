Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
