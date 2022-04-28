Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

