Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.