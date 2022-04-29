Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 29, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Island community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

