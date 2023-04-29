Today's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Grand Island, with winds reaching 29 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
