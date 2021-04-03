Grand Island will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. It should be…
Grand Island will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 …
Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear. Low 26F. NNE winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 6…
Today's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy early, then mostly cloudy and windy overnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher…
This evening in Grand Island: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Hig…
This evening in Grand Island: Clear. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Islan…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures…