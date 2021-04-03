 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts