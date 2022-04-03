 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

