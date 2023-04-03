Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
