Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Grand Island, with winds reaching 33 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

