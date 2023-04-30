Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
