The Grand Island area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grand Island will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 …
Grand Island will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Today's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear. Low 26F. NNE winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 6…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy early, then mostly cloudy and windy overnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher…
This evening in Grand Island: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Hig…
This evening in Grand Island: Clear. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Islan…
For the drive home in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…