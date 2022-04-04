 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

