Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
