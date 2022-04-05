 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in Grand Island, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 26 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts