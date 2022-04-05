Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in Grand Island, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 26 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The cold front has cleared the state. Behind it, much colder conditions and some snow as well. See when snow is most likely and how much will fall in our area in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Dry across Nebraska Monday, but a cold front will bring rain, wind, and cooler temperatures Tuesday
Dry today, but showers will begin to return late Monday night as a cold front pushes into the state. See how temperatures will vary and when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast.
Rain looks likely across Nebraska Friday and Friday night, but the timing will vary. See when rain will peak in our area and what Saturday and Sunday are looking like in our latest forecast.
Warmer today as well, but another cold front will begin pushing into the state late tonight. See how temps will vary across Nebraska and when rain will return to our area in our updated forecast.
For the drive home in Grand Island: Windy with snow showers by midnight. Winds will diminish some later on. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph…
Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect peri…
A cold front will be sweeping across Nebraska Monday and Monday night bringing windy conditions, colder temperatures, and a rain/snow mix back to the state. Full details in our updated forecast.
Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. It …
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 38F. Winds SE at 15 t…
While it will just be showers for the rest of the state, storms are expected in the southeast corner. Damaging wind, hail, and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.