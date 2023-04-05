Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Wednesday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some activity around today, but more is expected late tonight and Tuesday across the state. While some will see heavy snow, others will see th…
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Pretty quiet across the Midwest Wednesday, but that's about to change. A few severe storms could occur Thursday with a lot more expected Frida…
Meteorologists are warning of a series of severe storms that could rip across America's Midwest and South over the next couple of weeks, with …
The United States is Earth's punching bag for nasty weather. The nation's weather chief and other experts say the U.S. gets hit by stronger, c…