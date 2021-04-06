The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Island community. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Grand Island: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Monday, Grand Island…
Grand Island will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 …
Today's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
The Grand Island area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear. Low 26F. NNE winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 6…
For the drive home in Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Sunda…
This evening in Grand Island: Clear. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Islan…