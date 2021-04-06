Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Island community. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.