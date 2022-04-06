Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 33 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 10:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Watch now: Dry across Nebraska Monday, but a cold front will bring rain, wind, and cooler temperatures Tuesday
Dry today, but showers will begin to return late Monday night as a cold front pushes into the state. See how temperatures will vary and when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast.
Rain looks likely across Nebraska Friday and Friday night, but the timing will vary. See when rain will peak in our area and what Saturday and Sunday are looking like in our latest forecast.
As windy as today will be, winds look to get even stronger Wednesday and possibly Thursday. A chance of rain today as well. Get the full details on both in our updated forecast.
Warmer today as well, but another cold front will begin pushing into the state late tonight. See how temps will vary across Nebraska and when rain will return to our area in our updated forecast.
While it will just be showers for the rest of the state, storms are expected in the southeast corner. Damaging wind, hail, and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
