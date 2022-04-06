 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 33 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 10:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts