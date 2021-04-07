The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
