Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 36 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from THU 7:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.