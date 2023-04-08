Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
