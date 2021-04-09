Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.