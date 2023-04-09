It will be a warm day in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
