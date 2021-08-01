Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

The Grand Island area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.