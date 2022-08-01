 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 100. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

