Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 100. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Good chance of rain across the state Wednesday, severe storms possible in central and western Nebraska
A cold front will begin pushing into Nebraska in the mid-afternoon today. Track the rain as it moves across the state and get the latest on the severe threat for western and central Nebraska here.
Below normal temperatures expected across Nebraska again today. Enjoy it, because we're only going to be warming up from here! Track temps and rain chances thru the weekend in our updated forecast.
With a cold front stalling out near us, the chance for showers and storms will continue Thursday and Friday in Nebraska. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of southern Nebraska until 11 p.m. Saturday. Heavy rain and lightning are likely and damaging wind and hail are possible.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's c…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
This evening in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Sunday. …
The Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Exp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Today'…