Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 96. 68 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be sever…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Isl…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the making…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is …
For the drive home in Grand Island: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Lo…
The Weather Guys explain what holds clouds up and why some are fluffy on top but flat on the bottom.
The Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of …