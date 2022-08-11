Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 94. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friday will be extremely hot across the state, but the heat looks even worse tomorrow in eastern Nebraska. Small chances of severe storms Saturday and Sunday as well. Full details here.
Small rain chances continue Thursday as a warm front lifts over the state. While today will be hot, Friday is looking even hotter. See where rain is most likely and how high our temps will climb here.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Grand Island folks should be prepared f…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Today has the makings of a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expec…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perf…